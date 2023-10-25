Cuba at the Third Congress of Family Medicine

Havana, Cuba.- The 3rd Congress of Family Medicine that will be held in the Cuban capital, from November 1 to 3, will show Cuba’s achievements and challenges in primary health care.

In a press conference, the directors stressed that the event will be held at the Convention Palace in Havana and will have a high scientific level.

Representatives from 11 nations will attend the Congress. There will be 10 symposiums and from abroad in virtual modality, it will be possible to learn about experiences acquired in that specialty.

Ailuj Casanova, head of Primary Care of the Ministry of Public Health, explained that prior to the event, ideas were exchanged on the subject with Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel. She highlighted that there are 451 polyclinics and 11,548 Family Doctor and Nurse offices in the country.

Casanova explained that repair of several properties is being carried out to restore their full vitality, while the emergency services are being professionalized.

At the end of August, more than eight million consultations were carried out. This branch already has 33 doctors in Science and 226 are in a doctoral plan, while there are 650 research projects underway.

The head of Primary Care of the Ministry of Public Health pointed out that some of the challenges are ensuring the Family Doctor and Nurse Program, perfecting the primary level of health, and implementing a digital strategy.