Havana city, Cuba.- Cuba and Russia confirmed the high level of convergence of positions that characterizes the historic relations between the two countries during the Multilateral Political Consultations held virtually, the Foreign Ministry reported here.

According to the official Cubaminrex website, the parties ratified the will to consolidate coordination in the different forums in defense of multilateralism, International Law and the Charter of the United Nations.

At the meeting, those present condemned the recrudescence, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States Government against Cuba.

Likewise, they discussed relevant issues on the international agenda, such as the Our Common Agenda initiative, which reflects the vision of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, on the future of global cooperation; and the work of the Security Council of that body, says the source.

Both parties also agreed to hold a new exchange in 2022, before the next regular session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting was attended by the director general of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Rodolfo Benítez Verson; and Petr Ilichev, head of the Department of International Organizations of the Russian Foreign Ministry.