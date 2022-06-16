Havana, Cuba.- The contributions of the Afro-feminist thought to the discourses of social sciences and the vindication of one of the sources nurturing the social knowledge are the focus of the 2nd International Colloquium on Afro-American Studies taking place in Cuba on Thursday.

The meeting proposes an approach to the anti-racist movements and ideas in Cuba and the look on activism from the Republic to the contemporary society, by Aracely Rodriguez, of the Institute of Philosophy, and Yulexis Almeida, of the University of Havana.

Organized by Casa de las Americas, the event includes the research on decolonizing feminism in the continent, by Dr. Liliam Ramos da Silva, an academic of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, in Brazil, and the Afro-Cuban writing and identity, by Dr. Valentina Salinas.

The agenda continues with a panel on sociability, narratives, resistance, sacrifices and resilience of black women in the region and proposes a journey in time from the 17th century to now, to make visible the creative legacy of Chilean, Uruguayan and Cuban women.

The colloquium also includes the diffusion of the audiovisual “Paris Calls Me: Victoria Santa Cruz at the University of the Theater of Nations, 1962-1966,” produced by Dr. Heidi Carolyn Feldman, of the University of California, in the United States.

Peasant leaders and human rights activists analyze, on Thursday, the transcendence of Florinda Soriano Muñoz, popularly known as Mama Tingo and considered a symbol of the Afro-descendant dignity.