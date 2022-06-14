Havana, Cuba.- The 2nd International Colloquium on Afro-American Studies on Tuesday started at Casa de las Americas in Cuba with an agenda on subjugation, racism, history and memory, associated to the continent’s legacy during five centuries.

The program includes a keynote speech by Dr. Maria del Carmen Barcia, winner of the National Prize for Social and Humanistic Sciences and History Award, and a panel on slavery in the Caribbean, its practices, aftermath and insurgencies.

The meeting will analyze that social phenomenon during the period of legal commercialization of the sale of people in the Captaincy General of Cuba, the intra-Caribbean traffic, the processes that took place in times of abolition and the uprisings against the strategies of domination.

From the Havana-based cultural institution, experts will discuss the views of that scourge in the illustrated press of Havana, by Dr. Cynthia Garcia, of the Mexican Association of Caribbean Studies, and the trade between Puerto Rico and Cuba.

The meeting, scheduled until June 17, concludes today a research about untold stories, myths of origin and other audiovisual approaches, shared by Tharles Figueiredo de Araujo, of the Federal University of Rondonopolis.