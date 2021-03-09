Belgian filmmaker and activist Anne Delstanche on Tuesday urged US President Joe Biden to work to end his country’s blockade against Cuba, so that the Caribbean island can develop without that obstacle.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the member of Belgium’s ‘Friends of Cuba’ association noted that the economic, commercial and financial blockade in force for 60 years is meaningless and applies to a small country that does not harm anyone.

Delstanche insisted that this aggressive policy, tightened by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) with more than 230 measures, has had an impact on all sectors.

The blockade has implications in everything and it is one of the oldest and strongest such measure globally, said the filmmaker, who considered important to disclose Cuba’s reality and the effects of Washington’s aggressiveness.

The activist demanded Cuba’s removal from the unilateral US list of State sponsors of terrorism, an inclusion made by the Trump administration before he left the White House on January 20.