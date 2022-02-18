Luanda, Angola.- The leader of the youth organization of the Popular Liberation Movement of Angola (JMPLA), Crispiniano dos Santos, will begin a visit to Cuba tomorrow, announced today the Secretary of International Relations, Helena Chihuissa.

In declarations to Prensa Latina, the also member of the MPLA Central Committee explained that Dos Santos will comply with an invitation from his counterpart on the island, Aylín Álvarez, head of the Union of Young Communists (UJC).

According to Chihuissa, the meeting will take place in the context of the “historical and excellent relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation” between both organizations.

From February 18 to 26, she informed, the first national secretary of the JMPLA will hold several meetings with the main purpose of analyzing the current framework of ties between the two political entities, strengthening the existing links and identifying new areas to expand cooperation.

During his stay in the Cuba, he plans to learn about work experiences in the intermediate structures of the UJC by visiting different places, as well as visiting sites of political, historical, economic and cultural interest.

Before leaving Luanda, Crispiniano dos Santos talked at the 4 de Febrero International Airport with the ambassador of the Island, Esther Armenteros, about the importance of the bonds of brotherhood between the two youth organizations, explained Chihuissa.