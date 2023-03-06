Doha, the United Arab Emirates.- The president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Csaba K?rösi, received on Sunday the Cuban delegation to the Fifth Conference of the Least Developed Countries, which is being held in this capital. The Caribbean representation, headed by Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca, discussed issues of […]

Doha, the United Arab Emirates.- The president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Csaba K?rösi, received on Sunday the Cuban delegation to the Fifth Conference of the Least Developed Countries, which is being held in this capital.

The Caribbean representation, headed by Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca, discussed issues of mutual interest, such as support between the UNGA presidency office and the presidency of the Group of 77 + China, currently held by the island.

In particular, they discussed preparations for the upcoming summits on Water and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in addition to agreeing to work together on issues such as climate change and financing for development.

The Cuban minister also met with the director general of the International Organization for Migration, Antonio Vitorino, with whom he discussed support for the island’s presidency of the G77 + China, on issues such as climate change, science, technology, innovation, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

He also exchanged with the delegation to the Conference of the United Arab Emirates, headed by the Emir of Fujairah, Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, and by the Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri.

The meeting, described by the Caribbean as friendly, focused on the potential for boosting bilateral economic relations and on the support of the United Arab Emirates to Cuba’s management in the G77 + China.

Furthermore, the Island´s representative had a fraternal conversation with Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang. They recalled the upcoming celebration of the 50th anniversary of the visit of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to the south of the Indochinese nation amid the war.

Thu Hang assured full support for Cuba’s performance at the head of the G77 + China, as did the Minister of Planning of Honduras, Ricardo Salgado.

Malmierca and the Honduran minister also reviewed bilateral collaboration in areas such as education, health, and sports, among others.

This Sunday, the fifth edition of the Conference of Least Developed Countries was inaugurated with the presence of the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres.