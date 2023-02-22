Bogota, Colombia.- The head of Biocubafarma’s Export Department, Ailén Díaz, presented on Tuesday to Colombian businessmen the Portfolio of Foreign Investment Projects with emphasis on the Biopharmaceutical sector in the Caribbean Island. The directive offered details of this Business Group, which produces medicines, equipment, and high-tech services for the improvement of human health, the generation […]

Bogota, Colombia.- The head of Biocubafarma’s Export Department, Ailén Díaz, presented on Tuesday to Colombian businessmen the Portfolio of Foreign Investment Projects with emphasis on the Biopharmaceutical sector in the Caribbean Island.

The directive offered details of this Business Group, which produces medicines, equipment, and high-tech services for the improvement of human health, the generation of exportable goods and services, and the production of foodstuffs with advanced technologies.

The Cuban official explained that among the main productions of this entity are prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases, and biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer (including monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic vaccines).

In addition, products for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as well as for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, such as Heberprot-P, which favors the healing of this type of ulceration and reduces the risk of amputation, she added.

She pointed out that the country also manufactures generic products and new-generation pharmaceutical compounds, as well as systems for the early diagnosis and prevention of malignant tumors, malformations, metabolic diseases, and others.

In her presentation, she mentioned the treatments based on natural and traditional medicine, as well as the human placenta.

She highlighted the high scientific level of human resources in the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry, which guarantees the quality and competitiveness of its projects.

She detailed that within the Mariel Special Development Zone, the CIGB-Mariel Biotechnological Industrial Complex, the most modern of its kind in Cuba, was recently inaugurated.

It is an institution, the fruit of collaboration between the Biocubafarma Group and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, and is the first high-tech industry settled in this investment-friendly zone.

The businessmen were interested in several products, in the research carried out by Cuba in the field of treatments and vaccines for the prevention of diseases such as lung cancer, among others.

Ailén Díaz is part of the delegation accompanying the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade, Rodrigo Malmierca, who is on an official visit to Colombia at the invitation of the Colombian Minister of Trade, Industry, and Tourism, Germán Umaña.

It also includes Janet Fernández, director of Trade Policy with Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, and Omar Fernández Jiménez, secretary general of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce.