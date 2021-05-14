Havana, Cuba.- Some 70,000 Cubans have already received the first dose of Abdala vaccine candidate against Covid-19, with which the health intervention began on Monday, informed the country’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

The process, which is being carried out in stages, is expected to reach some 400,000 Havana residents and includes at-risk groups, students of medical sciences, workers of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries Group and the health sector of the whole country.

To that end, the intervention with Abdala started on Wednesday in the municipalities of Regla, Guanabacoa, Habana del Este and San Miguel del Padron.

The immunization period will be later extended to the areas of Arroyo Naranjo, Boyeros and Cotorro, with which health authorities expect to vaccinate some 383,000 subjects.

‘During the second stage of intervention in Havana, scheduled from the second half of June until August, Sovereign 02 will be applied to the population of the municipalities of Plaza, Playa, Centro Habana, Habana Vieja, Cerro, Diez de Octubre, La Lisa and Marianao,’ the press release referred.

Cuba’s Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal Miranda recently pointed out that all the processes comply with the ethical standards approved for research on human beings.