Havana, Cuba.- Cuban experts released on Tuesday the results of a study on the impact of Covid-19 on the mental health of the island’s health personnel.

At the government’s meeting with scientists in the capital, headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Lidia Caridad Hernández, in charge of the study, mentioned among the factors that negatively affect the psychological well-being of professionals in the sector the fear of contracting the disease and spreading it to family members and colleagues.

Other effects of the disease are stress, anxiety, depression, and professional burnout, a psychological category related to emotional fatigue, said the expert.

Given this reality, the authors of the research proposed actions to reduce the impact of the disease caused by Covid-19 on mental health, emphasizing psychosocial work in the personal and institutional environment and at the level of society.

Participants also learned about the design of research to evaluate the socio-psycho-pedagogical influence on students of the situation created by Covid-19 and its effects on learning and behaviors.

The meeting also provided information on the generation of scientific content on the disease.

As part of the day, the dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science of the University of Havana, Raul Guinovart, presented the forecast models for Covid-19 in the coming weeks.

According to him, there should be a daily average of more than 1,000 cases, increasing the number of deaths.