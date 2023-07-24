Havana, Cuba.- Cubans are entering the final days of July with a forecast of high temperatures, accompanied by little rain throughout the national territory. In recent days, the heat punished the inhabitants of the Caribbean island, where through the Institute of Meteorology it was learned that in 38 of the 68 stations subordinate to the […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cubans are entering the final days of July with a forecast of high temperatures, accompanied by little rain throughout the national territory.

In recent days, the heat punished the inhabitants of the Caribbean island, where through the Institute of Meteorology it was learned that in 38 of the 68 stations subordinate to the scientific entity, temperatures above 34 Celsius degrees were reported.

Meanwhile, the nightly broadcast of the National Television Newscast specified that in the eastern territory of Granma 39°C were registered on Saturday.

Behind it, the most overwhelmed towns were Colón in the western province of Matanzas with 37.2 °C; and Bainoa, in the also western province of Mayabeque, with 36.5 °C; while in the capital the thermometers marked 36 °C.

Days prior to the establishment of these temperature records for the current month, the Institute of Meteorology warned about the arrival of a cloud of dust from the Sahara on the island.

The experts explained that this phenomenon would cause a new decrease in rainfall and would maintain the feeling of great heat.

These clouds contain iron, silica, fungi, bacteria, viruses, various pathogenic mites, among other elements. They can cause acute respiratory diseases, allergies and skin problems.

Dust from the Sahara affects coral reefs, and fruit, rice, sugar cane, bean and other crops. It is caused by storms that occurred in the Sahara desert, coming out of the African continent.

It moves over the freshest and most humid marine air, and joining the flow of the trade winds, it quickly reaches the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico.