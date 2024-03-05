Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Physics student at the University of Havana Boris Luis Ramos won the Grand Prize in the Hackathon of the 6th International Meeting on Artificial Intelligence and its Applications.

His results at that event, held in Quito, Ecuador, from February 19 to 25, endorsed him to obtain a scholarship and direct admission to attend the next Latin American Conference on Artificial Intelligence (Khipu) that will be held during the first semester of 2025.

As part of the organization of this event, training in machine, deep and reinforcement learning is offered through activities, talks and workshops on an international scale, the magazine Juventud Técnica announced.

Ramos explained that the selection also includes three young people from the region, the Colombian Lina Montoya and the Ecuadorians Ángel Yagual and Carlos Lincango, all with academic training in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), analysis and data science.

He specified that unlike other hackathons, where a problem to be solved is normally posed, in this case to give more weight to creativity and data search, attendees were allowed to choose the situation and respond to it through artificial intelligence.

He pointed out that his work Prediction of river flows for hydroclimatological planning and associated risk management aims at contributing to the issuance of early warnings of problems such as droughts and floods, an aid for people affected by them, which can generate economic benefits through resource optimization.

Ramos explained that his team, Hidro-Latinx Thinking, created an algorithm capable of accurately predicting the flow of a river, taking into account the climatological phenomena of El Niño and La Niña, for which they were based on the case of the Magdalena River, In Colombia. However, he stated, this project can be applied to any other, as long as the necessary data is available.

When commenting on his experience of the event’s collaborative environment, he considered it very timely and productive to meet and exchange with people from other countries and specialties.