The Neurology and Neurosurgery Institute of Cuba will start a study, in the next few days, on the neurological manifestations in patients who recovered from Covid-19.

Havana, Cuba.- The Neurology and Neurosurgery Institute of Cuba will start a study, in the next few days, on the neurological manifestations in patients who recovered from Covid-19.

According to the president of the Scientific Council of Clinical Neurophysiology, Dr. Joel Gutierrez, the research will assess the percentage of patients who suffered from this disease in which this type of conditions appears, its intensity and the possible persistence of effects.

Therefore, a research on effects will be conducted through a survey that will appear on a mobile app made by the Cybernetics Department at the country’s Neurosciences Center (CNEURO).

The survey will have a language that patients can easily understand in order to determine the existence of changes in the functioning of the central and peripheral nervous system such as headaches, loss of sense of smell, visual alterations and changes of the autonomic nervous system, less explored.

The survey, which will start with people who live in Plaza de la Revolucion Municipality of Havana, will be conducted by some 15 scientists: neurologists, psychiatrists and neuropsychologists.

Gutierrez said that the experts will visit the homes of recovered patients, and the information collected will be used in a national database.

When they identify the neurological alterations, those affected will be tested to describe their severity and the evolution of those changes in more detail, the doctor said.