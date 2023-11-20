Havana, Cuba.- Cuba today implements a series of actions to strengthen national cyberspace amid the growth of mobile telephony, the internet and digital transformation.

According to the Cuban newspaper Granma, Cuban networks are impacted daily by thousands of malicious programs and denial of service attacks, known as DoS/DDoS, which generate a good number of access requests to a server, so that its processing possibilities collapse.

These attacks affected several government websites and media outlets, and some aimed to take control of their databases to obtain valuable information.

The cyberattacks against the largest of the Antilles also have the purpose of disrupting certain sites and hanging signs against the island.

They try to damage the image of the country and exert political influence over the population, with a level of coordination and organization of the attacks.

The newspaper recalls that the United States Department of State created, on February 7, 2018, an Internet Task Force for Cuba. It serves as a basis for fabricating false information, which is often replicated by powerful media outlets whose agenda coincides with the policy of the northern country against the Caribbean nation.

Cuba seeks to promote the creation of entities in the field of computer security, train specialists, constantly monitor and analyze cyberattacks, taking into account new ways of carrying them out.

It is therefore crucial to evaluate the existing vulnerabilities in the network and those of the users who receive the services. At the same time, a culture among the population in the safe and responsible use of information and communication technologies must be created as another way to strengthen national cybersecurity.