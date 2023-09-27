Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal, today rejected the attempt by the United States Government to manipulate the essence of international medical cooperation carried out by the Caribbean island.

Portal described as “regrettable” the intervention made this Tuesday by the representative of the US delegation on the second day of the 60th session of the Directing Council of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which is taking place in Washington.

He explained that the Cuban aid workers have been “with the people of 33 of the 35 countries participating in the Council and are members of PAHO. He stated that there are almost 264,000 health workers who have been in those nations and have carried out more than 1,954 million consultations there.

When referring to Cuba’s history of collaboration and solidarity, he pointed out that in all that time the Island has always made its experiences and resources available to the Cuban people and also to others in the world.

The Cuban minister stated that Cuba’s cooperation in health matters “responds to express requests from the countries and is always supported by collaboration agreements that sometimes even include the participation of the World Health Organization and PAHO.