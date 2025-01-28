Share

Havana, Cuba.- A recent meeting of experts and scholars, headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, addressed the importance of the nation’s focus on achieving greater energy self-sufficiency through the combined use of renewable energy and fossil fuels.

The primary theme of the meeting was the Comprehensive and Sustainable National Energy Strategy, which showcased some of the most significant outcomes during the initial phase of implementation, which began in 2021 and continues to the present day.

The strategy has resulted in the approval of nearly 50 projects related to the use of alternative energy sources, with potential economic, social, and environmental implications.

Created with a multidisciplinary approach, this project aims to improve knowledge management across several fields to achieve energy efficiency.

This is done in collaboration with national and international institutions and organizations, all working towards a shared goal – the use of renewable energy sources as a replacement for fossil fuels.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and the Environment, and encompasses all sources, carriers, forms of energy, potential, and conversion processes.

Two additional initiatives were discussed as part of the National Comprehensive and Sustainable Energy Strategy. One of these involves the use of biofuels, while the other focuses on harnessing the power of tidal energy, which is generated by the movement of ocean currents.

The outcomes of these initiatives could be applied in various sectors, including the food industry and tourism.