Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez considered the treaty on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, adopted today by consensus at the United Nations, as vital. Rodríguez, who is making an official visit to Italy together with the President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, highlighted on Twitter the essential role of the agreement to save the […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez considered the treaty on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, adopted today by consensus at the United Nations, as vital.

Rodríguez, who is making an official visit to Italy together with the President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, highlighted on Twitter the essential role of the agreement to save the oceans, threatened by pollution, the climate crisis and new technologies.

He stressed that it was an honor and a great responsibility for Cuba to lead the Group of 77 plus China during the decisive stage of the negotiations that allowed this historic result.

Known as the High Seas Treaty, this legal instrument will allow the establishment of marine protected areas in international waters and thus is considered essential to save the oceans.