Abu Dhabi, Dubai.- A platform for the promotion of trade and investment opportunities globally constitutes this Monday the World Expo 2020 in Dubai, in which Cuba is actively participating.

Ruben Ramos, vice president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, told Prensa Latina that the island’s attendance to the event allows establishing trade relations with less explored markets such as the Middle East, amid the strengthening of the US economic blockade.

The fair, which has been held since October 2021 and will run until March 31, 2022, is attended by representatives from 192 countries, as well as international organizations and several entities.

With more than 50 daily activities, it includes promotional events, forums by region and specialized panels in different sectors of the economy.

The several-week exchange opens paths for the identification of businesses, counterparts and possible investments in that and other regions, hence Cuba assigns high importance to it, Ramos said.

Over the next few weeks, the Cuban representatives will participate in specialized lectures on the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, industry, renewable energy and water.