Havana, Cuba.- The Carlos J. Finlay Order was awarded today to 35 outstanding researchers for their merits and valuable contributions to the development of natural or social sciences in Cuba and for the benefit of humanity.

The Center for Research and Development of Armaments and Infantry of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, located in the eastern province of Camagüey and dedicated to development, procurement, modernization and evaluation of devices and weapons, also received the highest decoration granted by the Cuban Government to the scientific community.

Among the contributions of the recipients are the preservation and improvement of the health and well-being of the people, especially the development of a peptide with powerful activity against the dengue virus; the obtaining of new generation molecules with innovative potential and biosimilar antibodies for the treatment of cancer; and contributions related to environmental education, economic-environmental valuation of ecosystem goods and services, financing of biodiversity and renewable energies.

Other notable contributions refer to the management of cultural heritage, documentary conservation and digital transformation, the use of nuclear techniques in environmental studies and theoretical contributions about the scientific foundations of Cuban preschool education, as well as the definition of early childhood child.

At the closing of the event, the First Vice Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, José Fidel Santana, highlighted that today more than ever, when the world faces multiple crises; science, technology and innovation are key tools to promote the development and well-being of humanity.