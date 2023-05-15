Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Vietnam agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine, on the occasion of the visit of Deputy Minister Maury Hechavarría at the head of a delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture (Minag). On his last day in Ho Chi Minh City, Hechavarría held a meeting with the general director […]

On his last day in Ho Chi Minh City, Hechavarría held a meeting with the general director of the Asian Veterinary Medicine Company (Achaupharm), Nguyen Hieu Nghia, at the end of which a memorandum of understanding was signed between that entity and the Cuban business group Labiofam.

The document lays the foundations for Achaupharm to export veterinary drugs that Labiofam will distribute in Cuba, as well as work in close collaboration to develop and manufacture biological and other products of natural origin aimed at solving problems encountered in animal breeding.

Once the potential and suitability of the products have been determined, a contract will be signed for their joint production and commercialization in the respective domestic and international markets, which will also ensure the transference of technology.

This Saturday, the Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and his delegation also visited Labiofam´s factory, located in the southern Vietnamese province of Can Tho, which will soon restart the production and commercialization of bioproducts.

Boosting cooperation in these fields, in line with the existing political and diplomatic ties between the two countries, is a key task put forward by their leaders and the hope of the two peoples, Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc stressed at the event.