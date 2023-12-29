Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA) will develop innovative scientific projects together with the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the benefit of both countries, as reported this Thursday by the Cuban institution.

In November 2022, both bodies signed a cooperation agreement. As part of this, they presented a joint competition in the second quarter of 2023, whose execution was carried out by the Republican Fund for Fundamental Research of Belarus.

As a result of the contest, 18 were selected, covering fields such as livestock, agriculture, health, botany, physics, climate change, nanotechnology and computing, among others.

Among the Cuban institutions involved are the Research Center for the Animal Improvement of Tropical Livestock and the Liliana Dimitrova Horticultural Research Institute, of the Ministry of Agriculture; as well as the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology; the Center for Molecular Immunology, the Finlay Vaccine Institute and the Cuban Neuroscience Center, the four of them belonging to BioCubaFarma.

In addition, the universities of Matanzas, Oriente, Las Villas and the José Antonio Echeverría Technological University of Havana will participate in the different projects.

Added to these are the Institute of Philosophy and the Center for World Economy Studies, of the Agency for Social and Humanistic Sciences of CITMA, as well as Geocuba, of the Ministry of the Armed Forces.

Among the selected projects are the analysis of the genetic structure of populations of Siboney cattle from Cuba and the Belarusian Holstein, as well as the development of a protein subunit vaccine candidate against the African Swine Fever virus and its differential diagnosis through the use of genetic engineering techniques.