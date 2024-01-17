Havana, Cuba.- A Cuban delegation is participating in the IndiaSoft event which began today in New Delhi, to establish contacts with Indian Information Technology companies.

The first vice-president of the Ministry of Communications of Cuba, Wilfredo González, pointed out that the island’s delegation is made up of managers from state and private companies in the field of software development in Cuba, from the University of Computer Sciences and the Havana Technology Park.

He noted that this representation allows an exchange with businessmen from India and the rest of the countries at the event, and also identifies cooperation and commercial projects based on the skills Cuba has developed since the triumph of the Revolution in terms of training capabilities in software development and information technologies.

For González, strengthening relations in this area is a good opportunity for the island, which is why the members of the delegation will tour the fair that takes place in parallel.

He explained that Cuba is in a process of digital transformation, in which communications infrastructure and information technology activities have been declared strategic axes of development for the nation.

He added that Indian companies were invited to participate in the international convention and fair Informática 2024, which will take place from March 18 to 22 in Havana, at the Convention Palace and at the Pabexbo fairgrounds.

In this regard, the Cuban official underlined that this would be an appropriate moment to give continuity to the projects between software development companies from India and Cuba.

Every year IndiaSoft brings together representatives from more than a thousand Information Technology companies at a fair that shows the competencies of the Indian software industry. It offers multiple opportunities to forge business alliances, spread first-hand information on the latest innovations, and helps build a vibrant and dynamic technological world.