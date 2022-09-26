Havana, Cuba.- A business round convened by Cuban authorities will mainly focus on tourism in September, as a significant industry in the first levels of the country’s economic recovery. This call appeared in the Government’s latest programs and complements a very busy panorama for this month and before this year’s ends. Organizers pointed out that […]

Havana, Cuba.- A business round convened by Cuban authorities will mainly focus on tourism in September, as a significant industry in the first levels of the country’s economic recovery.

This call appeared in the Government’s latest programs and complements a very busy panorama for this month and before this year’s ends.

Organizers pointed out that the meeting aims to promote import replacement and their productive chaining, and the first of these rounds will focus on travel on September 28 and 29.

The Havana-based event will bring together state-owned companies, local development projects, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, non-agricultural cooperatives, basic cooperative production units, self-employed workers, and other local economic actors.

Tourist institutions will also be present to identify potential contracts for products and services in areas such as food, refrigeration equipment maintenance, air conditioning maintenance, cleaning and hygiene, computer equipment, and others.

Convened by the Government of Havana and the Delegation of Tourism in the territory, the main slogan of the event will be “Local entrepreneurship for tourism generating opportunities.”