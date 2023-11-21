Havana, Cuba.- The head of Angola’s Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, Teresa Dias, heads the delegation participating in Cuba in the 28th International Congress of the Latin American Center for Administration for Development (CLAD).

The event, considered the most important meeting in Latin America on experiences and research on the reform of the State and public administration, will take place from today until November 24 in Havana.

The Angolan representation will participate in the analysis and exchange of knowledge on this topic.

Ministers and secretaries of State responsible for the public policies in question, parliamentarians, researchers and professors from universities and specialized institutions, consultants, officials and union members, will also be present at the event.

CLAD is an organization that has international recognition in its area of ??knowledge, not only from Ibero-American governments, but also from various international public organizations.

Angola has been a member of the organization since 2020 and is the only African country that is a full member.