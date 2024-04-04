XII Congress of the Union of Young Communists of Cuba comes to an end

Havana, Cuba.- The 12th Congress of the Young Communist League of Cuba (UJC) will close its doors today, after three days of intense debates on how to improve the work of the organization and its accompaniment of the new generations.

The day before, the delegates approved modifications to the statutes of the UJC, aimed at energizing the life of the organization, consolidating it as a real vanguard, increasing its scope and influence and perfecting its political-ideological work.

The transformations are the result of a broad debate at the grassroots that generated 5,106 proposals, of which 21 resulted in modifications.

The delegates and guests at the forum also analyzed in commissions the organic functioning of the UJC, the political and ideological work, the participation of the new generations in the economic battle and also in the defense of the homeland, as well as the attention to the youth in the social field.

It was recurrent in the exchanges, where Cuban ministers were present, the concern of young people about issues related to the disconnection of study and work, early pregnancies, drug addiction and attention to vulnerable families.

The 12th UJC Congress, in addition to being a space for reflection, became this Wednesday a platform to denounce the impact of the U.S. blockade and the inclusion of Cuba in the unilateral list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Representatives of different sectors of the Caribbean country told the event how the unilateral siege limits the possibilities of growth in their field, despite the efforts made by the island to overcome these obstacles.

The young diplomat, Asdrúval de la Vega, explained that Washington applies surgical measures to hinder the island’s development and progress, limiting access to vital supplies such as fuel and hindering medical missions abroad.

All this is part of a media campaign to demonize the Cuban government and blame it for the current situation, without recognizing the devastating impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, he added.

The UJC, which today celebrates the 62nd anniversary of its foundation, is considered the vanguard political organization of the Cuban youth, continuation of the Cuban Communist Party and the main quarry for joining its ranks