Díaz-Canel at the closing ceremony of the IV Congress of the Young Artistic Avant-Garde of Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel attends the closing ceremony of the IV Congress of the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS) at the Havana Convention Palace on Monday.

The event brings together more than a hundred delegates representing all the provinces of the country and artistic manifestations, who discuss about creation in the current context and the challenges of the young avant-garde.

During the morning, the debates in six working commissions focused on the work of the organization, the country’s cultural panorama and society in general.

The meeting, with the slogan “Join the challenge”, aims to become a space of transformation to revolutionize young art, all in favor of a better nation.

The day before, on the opening day of the Congress, the delegates approved the modifications to the statutes and voted for the national leadership.

The National Library hosted the presentation of the book ‘Camino de herjías’, by writer and journalist Yasel Toledo Garnache, which tells the history of the AHS based on interviews with its presidents.

The volume is a summary of the three previous congresses, a reference to the literary work of Luis and Sergio Saíz Montes de Oca and a list of all the youth masters of the organization.