Washington, United States.- The main US press highlighted on Monday the closing of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the election of Miguel Diaz-Canel as First Secretary of the organization.

During the last day of the highest meeting of the governing political group of the Cuban society, the new leadership was presented, including the members of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the PCC, in a forum where 300 delegates representing 700,000 militants participated.

The Associated Press (AP) noted the news and pointed out that the new leader of the PCC is from a generation after the fight against Fulgencio Batista, ‘like all Cubans of his time, he was a soldier, and he rose to the position diligently through the approved channels.’

AP further underscores that, as expected, the Congress of Cuban communists elected Diaz-Canel as their leader, a position that joins ‘his crucial post as president since 2018, and replaces his mentor Raul Castro aged 89.’

The agency added that the party leader earned an engineering degree, rose to a top post in the Communist Youth Union and then through a series of responsibilities ‘where he earned a reputation as a pragmatic administrator, with a friendly and informal manner with the public.’

The AP report is echoed by the US News and World Report website, The Washington Post, Seattle Times, Houston Chronicle, among others.