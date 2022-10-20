Havana, Cuba.- The estimated damage caused by the United States blockade against Cuba during the 14 months of the Joe Biden administration amounts to 6.3 billion dollars, an official from the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. On his Twitter account, the director general for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Ministry of Foreign […]

Havana, Cuba.- The estimated damage caused by the United States blockade against Cuba during the 14 months of the Joe Biden administration amounts to 6.3 billion dollars, an official from the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On his Twitter account, the director general for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eugenio Martinez, quoted Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez when he told the diplomatic corps accredited in Cuba that the US Government maintains a policy of maximum pressure on the Caribbean island.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez presented Cuba’s report on the negative effects of Washington’s blockade, particularly between August 2021 and February 2022.

Cuba will submit that document to the United Nations General Assembly in November.