Havana, Cuba.- The director of International Relations of the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture, Orlando Díaz, highlighted on Tuesday the links between the country’s agricultural sector and that of the United States, despite the blockade imposed on the island by the nation northern.

During the first day of the Fourth Cuba-United States Agricultural Business Conference, Díaz highlighted that several American businessmen in the sector advocate the repeal of Washington’s hostile policy and the establishment of normal commercial relations between both countries, especially in that scope.

He explained that during the event, which is held at the Grand Aston hotel in Havana, there will be conferences, visits to producers, as well as the presentation of the portfolio of opportunities for foreign investment at the sector level for the period 2022-2023.

He pointed out that the measures adopted by the State and Government leadership have been explained, in order to stimulate foreign investment and technical tables will take place.

Regarding the fourth edition of the event, the official from the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture pointed out that it is expected to have a qualitatively higher leap in the sense of being able to carry out business projects and commercial relations between the economic actors of the Cuban agri-food sector and American businessmen.

The meeting is an opportunity for US farmers and agricultural leaders to network with island officials and specialists.

At the opening, the president of the Cuba-United States Agricultural Coalition, Paul Johnson, considered that the strengthening of ties between US and Cuban citizens are the best hope for removing the political obstacles imposed by Washington.