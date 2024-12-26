Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) reported that two solidarity brigades from Australia, New Zealand, and Central America will arrive in January.

The Southern Cross Brigade, made up of 13 Australians and New Zealanders, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its foundation here with a program of voluntary work, exchanges with the population, and tours to centers of historical, scientific, and cultural interest in several provinces, the Cuban News Agency reported.

During their stay, activists will learn about the effects on the economy and daily life of the US blockade and Cuba’s inclusion on the State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The 19 members of the second Central American Brigade of Solidarity with Cuba, from Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and Panama, will be informed about the national situation and visit Havana, Artemisa, Villa Clara, and Sancti Spíritus.

The ICAP informed that the Central Americans’ accommodation base will be the Julio Antonio Mella International Camp, in Caimito, where they will also participate in volunteer work.