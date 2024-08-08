Share

Havana, Cuba.- Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, congratulated multi-champion Mijaín López after his triumph in Paris 2024, where he achieved his fifth Olympic title.

Raúl had previously conveyed to him all his confidence in this victory, “to which he had already accustomed us,” highlighted a note in the primetime broadcast of the Television News.

Today, after witnessing this unquestionable feat with emotion, he reiterated the recognition, admiration and affection that all Cubans feel for his impressive sporting results and for his loyalty to the Revolution.

Finally, he assured him that he hopes to see him personally after his return to the homeland, where he will receive the well-deserved homage of a people who consider him one of their most distinguished sons, the note concludes.