Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday thanked his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who ratified his admiration for the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

On Twitter, the Cuban head of State praised Lopez Obrador’s words, who also recalled and acknowledged Cuba and Ernesto Che Guevara at a meeting with Mexican media.

“Thank you, dear Andres Manuel, because you never forget at your morning briefings to say the words that do Our America, its peoples, and heroes justice,” the Cuban president tweeted.

Diaz-Canel thus referred to a part of Lopez Obrador’s regular press briefing in which he spoke about his admiration for Fidel Castro and Argentinian-Cuban guerrilla Ernesto Guevara, known as “Che.”

Fidel led, whether we agree or not, the independence process in Cuba, which is one of the few countries in the world where foreign interference is not allowed, Lopez Obrador told reporters.

In May, during his visit to Havana, Lopez Obrador said that Fidel was the only left-wing leader who knew the meaning of the movement that he led, and represented it and honored it with his support in reflections, articles, and friendly political actions.

He added then that although they never met, he always considered him a great man due to his proindependence ideals.