Havana, Cuba.- Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and Prime Minister of the Republic, presides today, the opening of several social and economic centers in Trinidad, following an ambitious construction program developed in connection with the celebrations for the 510th anniversary of the former village.

The tour began at the new headquarters of the Office of the Conservator of the City and the Valle de los Ingenios, located in the building known as Casa Frias, which underwent major restoration works due to the deterioration it presented, and which includes institutions of the companies Extrahotelera Palmares and Aldaba, with the participation of Juan Carlos Garcia, Minister of Tourism, and the highest authorities of the province.

After learning about the peculiarities of the building, Marrero Cruz insisted on the need to preserve all the patrimonial elements of the locality, which have turned it into a singular space within the group of the first sites established in the Island by the Spanish colonizers.

He stressed that given its attractions, every time a constructive action is carried out, it is vital to ensure the quality of what is done and guarantee respect for the architectural values.

On Saturday night, the Cuban Prime Minister also attended the foundational gala held in Plaza 500, a show that delved into the cultural roots of this region in the center-south of the country; while, on this Sunday, the Solemn Session of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power is scheduled.