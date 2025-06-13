Share

Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, has condemned Israel’s military actions against Iran.

In a post on his X account, Díaz-Canel emphasized that such acts of violence escalate tensions in the Middle East, posing a threat to global and regional stability and security, with potentially catastrophic outcomes.

According to media reports, Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on Thursday, resulting in fires at multiple locations and the death of officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including its commander, General Hossein Salami.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, has announced the implementation of a state of emergency across the country following the attack on Iran, anticipating a response with missiles and drones in the near future. (Source: @DiazCanelB, RT)