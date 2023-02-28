Havana, Cuba.- More than 2,000 tobacco professionals and lovers from 100 countries are attending the 23rd Habano Festival, which from today until Saturday will take place after two years of inactivity due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another expression of the interest the prestigious event continues showing is the coverage that will be […]

Another expression of the interest the prestigious event continues showing is the coverage that will be given by more than 140 journalists from some 20 nations, while the Commercial Fair, which opens Monday at the Havana Convention Center, will be attended by 260 exhibitors from 11 countries, according to Habanos S.A. executives at a press conference.

Three of its brands: Montecristo, Bolivar, and Partagas will be the focus of the event’s activities. The program includes visits to factories in Havana and to plantations in the mountainous massif of Pinar del Rio (westernmost Cuba), where the aromatic leaf is grown, particularly the so-called “capa” tobacco, which is destined for export.

At the meeting with media representatives, sources informed about the nominations of the so-called Habano Man in the categories of producers, business, and in communication, whose respective winners will be announced during the festival.

The presentation or launching of three new products named Montecristo Open, Bolivar New Gold Medal, and Linea Maestra will be among the novelties of this luxury event. During the final gala, on Friday night, exclusive humidors will be auctioned and the money raised will go to Cuban public health.

Although in 2022 Habanos S.A. closed the year with more than 454 million dollars in sales almost all over the world, which meant a 2% growth compared to the previous period, it is no less true that the impact of the U.S. blockade on the marketing of the best tobacco in the world meant that the results were not higher or better.

Nevertheless, the company’s executives expressed their satisfaction with sales in a challenging scenario, such as extending them beyond the 157 Habano houses spread around the world, which also means growth in their commercial network..