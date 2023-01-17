Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) today convened a new virtual day of solidarity against the blockade for today at 09:00, Cuba time, under the label #SolidarityVsBloqueo. This time we stop to summarize the most important moments in the fight against the US siege in which friends from all over […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) today convened a new virtual day of solidarity against the blockade for today at 09:00, Cuba time, under the label #SolidarityVsBloqueo.

This time we stop to summarize the most important moments in the fight against the US siege in which friends from all over the world accompanied us, indicated the website of the solidarity organization.

The event will be attended by the president of the institution, Fernando González Llort, where he will discuss priorities in solidarity work in 2023, he added.

Through its Twitter account, ICAP also announced the creation of a virtual space on the platform under the same label to “talk with the protagonists of this battle and join forces to grow this year.”