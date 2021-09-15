Havana Club Union and other Cuban rums awarded in China

Beijing, China.- Havana Club Union and three other Cuban rums won top prizes at the China Wine & Spirits Awards, recognized as the country’s largest and most prestigious wine and spirits competition, it was reported in Beijing on Wednesday.

According to the results of the event, the jury awarded Havana Club Union with gold medals in the Super Premium and Superior rum categories, as well as Rum of the Year award.

Havana Club 3 Year Old Rum, Havana Club 7 Year Old Rum and Havana Club Seleccion de Maestros Rum also won gold medals.

Previously, in June, Cuban rum Eminente Reserva won a gold medal in the competition, which selects and distinguishes beverages from around the world with the potential to be marketed in China.

The China Wine & Spirits Awards are considered key to raise recognition among users.