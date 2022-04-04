Díaz-Canel thanks media marathon against US blockade on Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked the activists, organizations and the world´s media that joined the media marathon against the US blockade on Cuba.

On Twitter, the president stressed the initiative´s scope that this weekend denounced Whashington´s hostile policy against the neighboring island.

“The strong message against the criminal economic, commercial, financial blockade that the US imposes on #Cuba for more than 60 years dwells in cyberspace. Thanks to those who joined”, he wrote on the social network.

Cuba´s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, also highlighted on Twitter that the media marathon had the participation of dozens of media, organizations, solidarity voices and nationals, united to “denounce the US illegal, immoral and criminal policy”.

The day before, Díaz-Canel thanked the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Network of Solidarity, one of the initiative´s promoters together with the Europa por Cuba channel.

The marathon had the participation of traditional and alternative media, youtubers, solidarity groups, political parties and international organizations from countries of all continents.