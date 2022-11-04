Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday recalled the words of Historic Leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, on one of the many occasions in which he denounced the US blockade policy against Cuba. The president tweeted that “what we say about this cynic US policy, which includes Cuba on the list of terrorist countries, […]

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday recalled the words of Historic Leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, on one of the many occasions in which he denounced the US blockade policy against Cuba.

The president tweeted that “what we say about this cynic US policy, which includes Cuba on the list of terrorist countries, enforces the murderous Cuban Adjustment Act exclusively for our nation, which it blocs economically, will never be enough.”

These words were uttered by then-President Fidel Castro, on Nov. 3, 2009.

Precisely, 13 years later, the UN General Assembly will vote on Thursday for the thirtieth time on a draft resolution about the need to lift the US blockade against Cuba, which will be presented by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. On Wednesday, at the first day of debates on this topic, the speeches of representatives of international organizations strongly supported Cuba and showed the international isolation of the US policy of enforcing sanctions on countries that do not follow their model of democracy.

Cuban authorities have repeatedly denounced that the blockade not only has been in force for over six decades, but also has been tightened in the past few years, and the unilateral and illegal inclusion of Cuba on the list of countries that sponsor terrorism reinforces the impact of that policy of economic stifling.

Every time this draft resolution against the blockade has been voted at the UN General Assembly, it has been supported by almost all members of this international organization.