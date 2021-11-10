United Nations, United Nations.- Cuba´s Permanent Representative to UN Pedro Luis Pedroso met with UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Abdulla Shahid and discussed about negative impact of US blockade against Cuba, The Cuban ambassador tweeted, while posting he delved into how the blockade has been cruelly tightened amid Covid-19.

¨I also recalled the calls made by manifold heads of delegations during the UNGA high-level debate to call for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government,¨ Mr. Pedroso stated.

Mr. Shahid, on the other hand, replied on Twitter that it was a great pleasure to meet with the Cuban ambassador, with whom he debated about a series of issues of interest including climate change, anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates and unilateral economic sanctions.

Calling for the end of the US blockade against Cuba was tackled down again at the UNGA high-level debate, held from Sept. 21 to 27.

Washington has tightened its hostile blockade in an opportunistic and unprecedented way amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as Cuba has repeatedly condemned.

Under Donald Trump´s administration (2017-2021), the White House launched over 240 unilateral coercive measures and sanctions on Cuba to stifle Cuba´s economy and spark off a regime change.

To date, President Joe Biden has been implementing the same policy, while hostility continues through internal destabilization campaigns capitalizing on complex economic and social situation generated by the health crisis.