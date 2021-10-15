Havana city, Cuba.- President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, visited today productive areas of San José de las Lajas municipality, in western province of Mayabeque, and confirmed the application of essential agricultural technologies in cattle raising.

The Presidency reported on twitter that the head of State specifically visited ‘Nazareno’ Basic Unit of Cooperative Production, where historical leader, Fidel Castro, promoted the experimental development of various techniques and the sowing of vital protein plants for animal feeding.

Investigations, started in 1960 and later reinforced in 2014, allowed progress in agriculture and cattle raising on the farm, with around 60 productive hectares.

The visit took place in the context of the implementation of a package of more than 60 measures to enhance food production, promote marketing, and effective import substitution and the increase of exports.

Other actions were the creation of a fund for agricultural development amounting to 1,800 million pesos (75 million dollars), aimed primarily at pig and cattle production, and rice, banana and cassava crops as well as fruits.

In recent tours, the president has been able to verify the execution of decisions in areas destined to various crops, and has also reviewed different issues like the reactivation of previously idle land, the workforce, wages, prices to the population and autonomy in management.

These actions are implemented in a context of a tightening of the economic blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, and the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.