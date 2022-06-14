Havana, Cuba.- The new actors of Cuba’s economy accompanied by industrial capacities could provide solutions to the country with the minimum of the imported component, the Minister of Industries, Eloy Alvarez, said.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Alvarez reiterated the need to reduce the imported component in the economy, provide solutions to the demands of strategic sectors, as well as obtain greater sovereignty with intelligence, talent, creativity and innovation.

There is, he assured, an enormous potential that needs to be complemented, the state enterprise with its industrial capacities and the private sector with its own. This will make it possible to build the framework that the country needs to satisfy a demand or a problem in the economy.

A relationship to be strengthened gradually and systematically, he remarked.

It is necessary to build with fewer elements acquired abroad, he said, due to the economic limitations, in part, and due to the effects related to the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States on the island.

On the occasion of the II Cuba 2022 Productive Economic Conference, Alvarez exchanged with representatives of the private sector in order to identify some of the problems faced by this sector.

They discussed how to advance in a relationship that allows increasing production and services in order to respond to the demands of the strategic sectors and the population. How to articulate each of the actors and the state enterprise in order to promote the production of goods and services, even if not chained.