Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia has arrived in Nicaragua to participate in the central act for the 44th anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista People’s Revolution.

The high-ranking Cuban leader arrived in this Central American country together with the director for Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Gustavo Véliz.

The visitor and his entourage were received at the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport of this capital by Lilliam Loáisiga, head of the General Directorate for Europe of the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry.

Also attending the reception at the air terminal was the Chargé d’Affaires of the Caribbean nation’s embassy here, Orlando Garcia.

The activities for the national day in Nicaragua are expected to be attended by delegations from other nations, among them Russia, Belarus, Abkhazia, Palestine, Venezuela and other friendly countries.

On July 19, 1979, the third and last armed Revolution in Latin America and the Caribbean triumphed here, followed by the Mexican Revolution (1910) and the Cuban Revolution (1959).

With the triumph of the Sandinista National Liberation Front in Nicaragua, 45 years of exploitation by the Somoza military dictatorship came to an end.