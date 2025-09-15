Share

Santa Clara, Cuba.- The completion of the Labiofam business group’s industrial complex in Villa Clara, now more than 95 % complete, was reviewed by Salvador Valdes Mesa, a member of the Party’s Political Bureau and Vice President of the Republic.

Cuban vice president emphasized that this investment represents an essential step in import substitution, increased productivity, and the application of environmentally friendly biological solutions.

Specialists from the entity confirmed that the forecast allows for the prompt completion of this investment, which is vitally important for securing high-demand agricultural products such as pesticides and biofertilizers.

Engineer Adrian Echenique Gonzalez, deputy director of Labiofam, exclusively informed the Cuban News Agency that by the end of August 2025, 99% progress was reported in civil construction and 94.1% in industrial assembly.

Currently, work is focused on connecting to the national electricity grid to energize the plant and begin technological testing, which will ensure process quality and the proper startup of the facility.

With the capacity to produce six million liters of fermented broth, the plant has the potential to impact not only nationally but also through exports, with the goal of achieving closed financing cycles.

The Vice President was accompanied by Susely Morfa Gonzalez, member of the Party’s Central Committee and its First Secretary in Villa Clara; Milaxy Yanet Sanchez Armas, the territory’s governor; and other officials from other organizations.