Santa Clara, Cuba.- The “Marta Abreu” Central University of Las Villas (UCLV) will host researchers from more than 40 countries during its 5th International Scientific Convention, one of the leading science and innovation events in Cuba.

Scheduled for October 20-25 in this central province of Villa Clara, 278 kilometers east of Havana, the meeting’s largest foreign delegations include those from Belgium, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Ecuador, and Hungary, nations with active academic exchanges with the UCLV.

Doctor Raciel Lima, vice dean of research, innovation, and postgraduate studies at the UCLV, stated that the convention will consist of 18 sub-events and an innovation fair, focused on strategic sectors for the country, such as energy, information and communications technologies, construction materials, artificial intelligence (AI), tourism, and food production.

Lima, who is also a member of the organizing committee, noted that the leading activities include courses, keynote lectures, and expert panels, always from a multidisciplinary and intersectoral perspective, and seeking to bring the results of scientific research to society.

The convention program also features issues related to law, psychology, automation, internationalization in higher education, teaching methodology, and development in different industries, a range of topics in line with the UCLV, the most multidisciplinary higher education center in the country.

More than 600 Cuban and international delegates, including scientists, academics, teachers, entrepreneurs, students, and executives, many of them linked to the more than 400 research projects at the UCLV, are expected to attend the event.