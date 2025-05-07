Share

Havana, Cuba.- The University of Camagüey, in eastern Cuba, has announced the upcoming 4th International Scientific and Technological Convention, which will take place from May 21 to 24 this year.

This event, which is part of the institution’s international agenda, will bring together scholars from various countries to work towards solutions that align with the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

The convention will feature twelve symposiums, one of them being the Symposium of Applied Sciences.

This symposium will explore the fields of biotechnology, environmental management, and renewable energy, and will include workshops on natural products and climate resilience.

The university event will also serve as a venue for the Digital Transformation Workshop, which will focus on digital government and artificial intelligence in education.

Furthermore, the Conference on Education will take place as part of the convention, focusing on neuroeducation, inclusion, and the use of information and communication technologies in teacher training.

The Convention will also address the issues of digital transformation, public policies, and cybersecurity.

The 4th International Scientific and Technological Conference of the University of Camagüey is becoming a crucial platform for the sharing of expertise and the pursuit of novel approaches to global issues.