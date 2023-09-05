Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received on Monday the Dominican Republic’s Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, who is on an official visit to our country.

The Cuban president expressed to the foreign minister the pleasure of receiving him, while he conveyed greetings and a strong embrace from the president of his country, Luis Abinader, detailed in X, before Twitter, the Presidency of the Republic.

Díaz-Canel stressed on the same social network that during the meeting they highlighted the historical and cultural ties existing between both nations.

They also confirmed the common disposition to take advantage of existing potentialities to continue deepening bilateral ties.

The head of the Dominican diplomacy also participated this day in a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the statue of Cuba’s National Hero, José Martí.

As part of his official visit, Alvarez was received by the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josefina Vidal, who expressed her aspiration to raise the level of economic and trade relations.

For his part, the visitor agreed that the occasion will allow exploring areas of joint cooperation in the interest of strengthening ties for mutual benefit.

During his stay in Havana, the official will also hold talks with Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Ricardo Cabrisas, and other authorities.

In addition, according to the program of the visit, he will hold tomorrow a round of dialogues on political and migratory issues with the purpose of strengthening ties in these matters.

Cuba and the Dominican Republic reestablished bilateral relations on April 16, 1998, following the visit of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to that Caribbean nation.