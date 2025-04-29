Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel calls for demonstration of the strength of unity on May 1st

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel today called on the Cuban people to march on May Day, demonstrating the strength of unity and for the Caribbean country’s independence and dreams of justice.

“We are going to this #1Mayo with a special inspiration: it marks 25 years since that historic speech by #Fidel when he called on us to act with a sense of the historic moment,” the president emphasized on the social network X, a platform from which he urged people to participate in the world celebration of the proletariat.

According to official sources, Cuba will mobilize around five million people on May Day during the central activities for International Workers’ Day.

The top leader of the Cuban Workers’ Federation, Ulises Guilarte, stated at a press conference that some 700 international delegates from more than 30 countries, representing around 100 union organizations from five continents, will participate in the celebration.

He specified that union mobilizations are planned throughout the country, and the traditional march in the capital will be resumed in front of José Martí Plaza de la Revolucion.

At that symbolic site, the historic leader Fidel Castro proclaimed 25 years ago — on May 1, 2000 — the concept of Revolution, which today expresses the conviction to consolidate socialism with the broadest participation of workers, Guilarte asserted.