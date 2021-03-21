The Cuban Foreign Ministry presented on Saturday evidence that delegitimizes the actors of a new political media operation against the Caribbean country, which is being carried out through Internet platforms.

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Foreign Ministry presented on Saturday evidence that delegitimizes the actors of a new political media operation against the Caribbean country, which is being carried out through Internet platforms.

On its official account on the social network Twitter, the Foreign Ministry shared a video showing the relations of Cuban emigrant Karla Pérez with people working to overthrow the system of our country, and assured that “evidence such as this disqualifies and delegitimizes” the protagonists of the “show.”

According to that source, reactionary sectors of the anti-Cuban forces in Florida, are using the young woman to slander Cuba. It explains that in 2017, Perez was welcomed and hosted in Costa Rica by Yamileth Angulo, director of El Mundo CR. a digital newspaper with a large number of articles against Cuba.

That publication also serves as a platform for Costa Rican deputy Dragos Dolanescu, anti-Communist and staunch enemy of the progressive processes in Latin America, in countries such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

According to the material, Angulo was an ‘ad honorem’ (without salary) advisor to this representative of the Legislative Assembly of the Central American nation, who in turn maintains a strong relationship with terrorist Orlando Gutiérrez.

Gutierrez is recognized as a spokesman for the Cuban Democratic Directorate and at the end of last year called for international intervention in Cuba led by the United States.

The video revealed other links between Dolanescu and Johnny de la Cruz, president of the mercenary brigade 2506, which carried out the Bay of Pigs invasion in April 1961.

It also showed how the young woman, after returning to Central American territory, was received again by Angulo. “These are those who have welcomed and supported Karla Perez in Costa Rica since 2017, and continue to do so today,” the Cuban Foreign Ministry pointed out.

The day before, the director of Communication and Image of the Foreign Ministry, Yaira Jimenez, spoke at a press conference about the five Cuban citizens who went this Thursday to the offices of the Foreign Ministry where they starred in a ‘show’ for social networks and media financed by U.S. agencies.