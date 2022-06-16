Havana, Cuba.- Representatives from 17 countries, including Cuba, will participate in the 16th International Congress on Sugar and Derivatives, which will meet at the Hotel Nacional from June 20 to 24, they reported the eve at a press conference.

The general director of the Cuban Sugar Cane Derivatives Research Institute (Icidca), Mariela Gallardo, specified that 212 delegates will attend, including 179 from the host country.

The remaining 33 come from Germany, Austria, Colombia, Spain, France, Guatemala, India, Tanzania, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Sweden, Brazil, China, Peru, Norway and Canada.

The Congress, which will be held face-to-face and virtually, includes among its fundamental activities a scientific event and a business forum.

Among the most significant aspects of the forum is the keynote address “New trends in the sugar field”, which will be given virtually by the executive director of the International Sugar Organization (ISO), Guatemalan José Orive.

Also noteworthy is the one by Manuel Enríquez Poy, general director of the Motzorongo Group, of Mexico, entitled “Sugar cane and pandemic. What’s next?”, as well as that of Ana Nelis San Juan, director of Biotechnology at Icidca, who will speak on the topic Bioproducts, a circular economy approach aimed at Cuba’s agricultural sustainability.

This edition of Diversification was initially scheduled for 2021, but was postponed due to the international and national situation existing at the time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been preceded by the celebration of three workshops, related to Varieties, seed and plant health of sugarcane, Agricultural Extension, Bioproducts, and an asset on Biological Fight.

The director of International Relations, Business and Foreign Investment of the Sugar Business Group (Azcuba), Lourdes Castellanos, in response to a question, specified that there are 25 foreign investment projects in the sector, the leader of which is the one that has to do with the modernization of a sugar mill.

Azcuba’s IT and communication director, Dionis Pérez, highlighted the 93 measures aimed at saving agribusiness, of which 10 are aimed at sugar cane, five at improving the activity of sugar mills, seven at agricultural mechanization and transportation, and six linked to the production of energy and derivatives.

According to Gallardo, since 1983 Icidca has been organizing international events dedicated to topics related to sugar cane, its derivatives and co-products.